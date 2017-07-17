Shirley Ann (Corcoran) Reed, 91, Scottsbluff

Shirley Ann (Corcoran) Reed passed away July 7, 2017 in Westminster CO at the age of 91 . She resided in Scottsbluff NE until March 2016 when she moved to Arvada CO to be near her family.

Shirley was born Nov 27, 1925 to Charles and Elizabeth Corcoran of Gering, NE. She attended Gering schools and graduated in 1943. She entered nurse’s training at West Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Jan 1945 and graduated in 1948. Shirley worked as a registered nurse at Bluffs Medical Clinic for most of her career until her retirement in 1990. She also did some general and private duty nursing in Scottsbluff hospitals early in her nursing career.

Shirley married Howard Reed on June 22, 1948. She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff.

Shirley is survived by 2 children, Randy (Donna) Reed of Cotopaxi CO and Peggy Woods of Westminster CO. She is also survived by sister in law, Esther Corcoran of Baltimore, MD, five grandchildren, five step grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Howard Reed and her youngest daughter Tamara Reed. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Richard Corcoran and her son in law Ron Woods.

Shirley will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. She will always be in our hearts and forever remembered for her amazing strength of character and devotion to her loved ones, her unselfish kindness towards everyone, her delicious home baking, her lively stories, and for her quick wit.

A private celebration of Shirley’s life will be held by her family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Festival of Hope PO Box 377 Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel assisted the family. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com