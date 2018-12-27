Shirley Green Jones, 91, Scottsbluff

Shirley Green Jones, 91, went to be with her Savior on December 24, 2018. She passed away at home surrounded by her family. Shirley was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, June 23, 1927 to David and Ann Keller.

At age 5 she started playing the piano for the local radio station KGKY. She gave piano and organ lessons for over 50 years. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ throughout the valley at many different functions.

She graduated from Scottsbluff high School in 1945. They were married 40 years until Ken’s passing in 1986. She married Don Jones in November of 1998, they were married 12 years until Don’s passing in 2009.

Shirley was an active member of Plymouth Congregational Church for over 40 years and belonged to PEO Chapter CD.

Shirley is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Rod and Netta Green of Gering, Nebraska, her daughter and son-in-law Pamela and Emmett Formby of Fort Collins, Colorado. Her grandsons, AJ Green of Austin, Texas, Keaton Green and Hayden Green both of Gering, Nebraska. Great-grandchildren Tanwin and Natalya Cottle, Easton and Everly Koncaba, and Scout Green. Stepson Rich (Willa) Jones of Lincoln, Nebraska, Stepdaughter Karen (Rich) Sonderegger of Lincoln, Nebraska. Step-grandchildren Sean jones of Studio City, California, MeMe (Ken) Harvey of Lincoln, Nebraska and Step-great-grandchild Christopher Harvey.

She was preceded in death by Kenneth Green, Don Jones, infant son David Carl Green, and grandson Chris Sonderegger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of the family, 2300 Saddle Drive, Gering, Nebraska, 69341. Memorial funds will be used to establish music scholarships for local music students in memory of Shirley.

Viewing will be Wednesday, January 2, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Memories of Shirley or condolences for the family may be shared at www.dugankramer.com.