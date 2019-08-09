Shirley J. Flack, 85, Scottsbluff

Shirley J. Flack, 85, of Scottsbluff, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at Harvest Valley Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Curt Holzworth officiating. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com . Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is entrusted with Shirley’s arrangements.

Shirley was born January 15, 1934, at Mitchell, Nebraska to Henry and Pauline (Vogel) Graff. She grew up in Scottsbluff, graduating from the Scottsbluff High School in 1952, as valedictorian of her class. On December 19, 1953, she married Edward Flack at Scottsbluff. Shirley worked for the Scottsbluff Public Library for over 40 years and for 30 of those years as the library director.

She was a member of numerous professional and civic organizations including Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, Soroptimist International, Panhandle BPW, and AHSGR.

Survivors include her daughter, Jan Bayne of Scottsbluff; son, Paul (Beth) Flack of Scottsbluff; grandchildren; Jim (Franchesca) Bayne of New Mexico and their children, great-grandchildren, Madison and Declan; Jason Flack of Colorado and his children, great-grandchildren, Danielle and Samantha, and Cassie Flack of Colorado.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and son-in-law, Mike Bayne.