Shirley Johns, 94

On May 5th, 5:30 A.M., at Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska, the Lord Christ Jesus carried 94 yr old Shirley Jean Johns to be in His loving arms for eternity.

Shirley was born November 10, 1924, to Erlo and Elsie (Van Horn) Lane in Bayard, Nebraska. She was a graduate of Scottsbluff High School 1941, and soon after became the wife of Marvin Johns for the next 75 years, becoming a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and foster mother.

Her heart was dedicated to the Lord, her family, friends, foster children, and a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff. Shirley taught Sunday School from the age of 10 until her passing at the age of 94 and was involved in the local, state, and national level of her church.

She and her husband, in the early years of their marriage, farmed south of Melbeta, and then moved to the Lake Alice community operating a small dairy business and farmed 350 acres. In 1963 they sold the farm and dairy businesses and moved into town where she was employed by Renzleman’s House of Music and Fisher Roofing Company. Marvin and Shirley managed the Western Auto Store for a number of years and established the See and Say Preschools in Gering, Eugene, Oregon, and the Super Kids Preschool in Scottsbluff. Shirley was also well-known for exercising her notable gift of her hands in crafts, sewing, and an in-home quilting business to date.

Shirley is preceded to Heaven by her twin grandsons, Kevin Franklin and Eric Jay Boley, her parents, step-father Dwight Ewing, two sons-in-law, Gary Shipley and Shad Houston, and her two sisters Harriet Potts and Donna Spence.

She is survived by her husband Marvin, three children – Marcia Shipley (CO) , Marlane Houston (GA), Stan Johns and his fiance Michelle (OR), four grand-children – Jane (Bruce) Stavem (WA), ReAnn Ring (GA), Jason (Mary) Johns (OR), Brandon Johns (Heather) (OR), and great -grandchildren – Jacob and Gabrielle Johns (OR), Brennan and Austin Stavem (WA), and many nieces and nephews.

The Life Celebration Service will be held at First Baptist Church Scottsbluff, Monday, May 13th, at 11 a.m. As well, a memorial has been established at the church.

Shirley was and still is deeply cherished and appreciated by her family, who are so proud of the stellar walk she had with the Lord. She was highly regarded by numerous friends in the church and local community. The respect for her is best summed up by her close friends and neighbors, Kenny and Eilene Gier who stated about Shirley, “She was a Mary—always asking, a Martha—always sewing, a Lydia—a seller of purple and always working, she loved family, friends, and the church, and most of all proclaimed the love of the Lord, always ready to share Jesus. She was always ready to help someone.”

Proverbs 22:1, “A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.”