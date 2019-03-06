Shirley (Jorgensen) Todd, Scottsbluff

Shirley (Jorgensen) Todd of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Alliance, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Rev. Craig Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Friends and family may call at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel Friday from 1-7 p.m. A memorial has been established to the church or to Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Shirley was born September 30, 1928 at Curtis, Nebraska to Carl and Fern Jorgensen, she was one of five children. As a young girl, she loved ice skating and was a member in the schools band and choir. She also worked along side her father in the family grocery store in Curtis. She graduated from high school in 1945.

Shirley married Dean Todd October 6, 1946 at Curtis. She loved him dearly and to that union was born three children, Terry, Michael and Laurie.

Shirley was an accomplished seamstress and homemaker. She enjoyed life, friends and family. She was a member of the Methodist church and choir, a very important part of her life, also the Quilting club and Valley Voices.

Survivors include her sister, Carolyn Peden of Gothenburg, NE, son Terry Todd (Susan) of Palm Desert, CA, daughter Laurie Hickox (Ken) of Alliance, NE, three grandsons, Douglas Hickox (Tiffany), Andrew

Hickox (Michelle) and Craig Hickox (Randi Ensign) all of Alliance, NE. Also five great grandchildren, Dylan, Aiden, Edwin, Brecklen and Delilah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son, two brothers and a sister.

Special thanks to Marlene Shaw, Stephanie, Liz Prochazka, Regional West Hospice team and all of her special companions and friends.