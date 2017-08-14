Shirley Lavon Herman, 82, Scottsbluff/Gering

Shirley Lavon Herman, 82, a long-time resident of the Scottsbluff/Gering area, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Ballston Spa, New York. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, August 19 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff. In lieu of cards or flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff, to benefit their Diaper Depot Program. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Shirley was born October 25, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of David and Ann (Brill) Heintz. Shirley moved to the Scottsbluff area in 1936. She married Harold Herman April 8, 1951 in Scottsbluff where the couple made their home.

Shirley worked at Severson Photography Studio in Scottsbluff before starting her family. She was a stay-at-home mom while her girls were young. She was famous in elementary school for her delicious cookies which she brought in often for holiday and school events. When her girls were older, Shirley worked in an accountants’ office during tax season. She also worked at K-Mart for many years doing numerous jobs there including managing the jewelry counter. She retired from K-Mart in 1995. After retirement, Shirley and Harold enjoyed traveling in their RV. They traveled the country, from California to Maryland, taking scenic routes through state parks and visiting their children and grandchildren along the way.

Shirley and Harold also made crafts together. Harold cut out wood shapes with his scroll saw and Shirley painted them. They participated in many craft fairs throughout the area. Shirley was also an excellent hand-quilter and particularly enjoyed making baby quilts, many of which she gave away as gifts or donated to the church. She liked being able to keep the babies warm. Shirley spent the last 3 months of her life in upstate New York where she enjoyed the farmer’s markets and beautiful scenery.

Shirley is survived by daughters Deborah Ahlers, Tamera Wallingford and her fiancé Hampton Dawson, Jr., Shari Moran and her husband Michael; grandchildren Nathaniel and Joshua Ahlers, Brandy Knight, Sara Scheenen, Brianna and Justin Wallingford, Jordan and Laura Moran; and six great grandchildren.

Her husband Harold, parents David Heintz and Ann (Heintz) Brockett, sisters Lydia Schuldies and Mary Jane Seeley, and infant granddaughter Ashley Wallingford all preceded her in death.