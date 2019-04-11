Shirley M. Beyer, 91, Sidney

Shirley M. Beyer, age 91 of Sidney, NE passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Sidney.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, April 12th with a Rosary Service at 10:00 A.M. Both services will be held in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-7:00 P.M. to sign Shirley’s register book and drop of condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to the donor’s choice. You may view Shirley’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Shirley Marie (Keil) Beyer was born to Sherman and Helen (Smith) Keil on November 12, 1927 in Fairmont, NE. Shirley grew up in the Gresham area in Eastern NE. Her parents moved to a farm east of Dalton when Shirley was attending York College. She was visiting her parents during spring break when she met Leonard Beyer at Zeke’s Roller Rink. He drove her home from the rink before curfew, to her parent’s house, and she was certain then that he was the one she was meant to marry. And so it was: Shirley married Leonard September 11, 1948 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney. They were married for 63 years, until the passing of Leonard Beyer in 2011. Shirley spent most of her married life on the family farm northwest of Sidney moving into Sidney in 2010.

Apart from being a loving and dedicated wife and mother, Shirley’s calling was teaching. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching in May 1968 from Chadron State College, after many laborious years of night classes, driving to Chadron for night classes, summer school, and extension classes. Shirley began her long teaching career at a rural school in the Gresham area teaching all grades and subjects. Shirley also taught at Saint Patrick’s Elementary School, Gurley Public Schools, and Sidney Public Schools. After over 40 years of teaching, she retired from teaching, but continued on with her love of family, church, gardening, various types of art work, pets, sewing, reading, and the community of Sidney, NE that she called home.

Four children blessed Shirley’s life: Susan Marie, Dennis Michael, David Leon and Mary Michelle. She was a proud and loving grandmother of Ryan, Aaron and Erik, and great grandchildren Grant, Luke and Grace.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Leonard, her parents: Sherman and Helen Keil, (2) daughters: Susan Marie and infant Mary Michelle.

Survivors include, (2) sons: Dennis (Kim) of Sidney and David (Don) of Longmont, CO, (1) sister-in-law Ella Mae Mills of Denver and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.