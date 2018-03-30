Shirley Mae Kildow, 78, Bayard

Shirley Mae Kildow, 78, of Bayard, went to be with the Lord, March 23, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Shirley was born May 14, 1939 to Ralph and Vernetta (Barth) Watson at their family home near Rushville, Nebraska. She graduated from Rushville High School and attended Business College in Rapid City, South Dakota. She worked at the Sheridan County Treasurer’s Office for three years before moving to Alliance where she worked at a real estate office.

Shirley met the love of her life, Larry Kildow, on a blind date and the rest is history. Together they raised their four children on their family farm near Bayard where she enjoyed gardening and canning. Her hobbies included crocheting, playing piano, golf, gaming, and gathering with friends to play Bridge. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter EI. Shirley was an active member of Hope Congregational Church in Bayard.

Shirley is survived by her husband Larry; children Steven (Amanda), David (Jill), and Sandra (Kurt) Sinks all of Bayard and Sharlanne (Coby) Beckner of Clayton, NM; sister Sharon (Allen) Frerichs; brothers LeRoy (Ginger) Watson and Jerry (LaVon) Watson; sisters-in-law Violet (Amos) Harris, Mollie Dalton, and Ruth Kildow; brother-in-law Richard (Jill) Kildow; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Henry and Mollie Kildow, brother-in-law Henry Kildow and sister-in-law Emma “Amy” (Harimon) Martindale.

A Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday/anniversary on May 14, 2018 at Hope Congregational Church in Bayard. Memorials may be sent to 11433 Rd 75 Bayard, NE 69334 for a designation at a later time. Online condolences may be left by visiting Shirley’s Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.