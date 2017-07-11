Shirley Yvonne Pierce, 81, Gering

Shirley Yvonne Pierce, 81 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 at Scottsbluff Care & Rehab Center in Scottsbluff.

Her memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at West Way Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor John Mulholland officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Cremation has taken place, there will be no visitation. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

She is survived by her loving husband Melvin; daughters Debbie and Rod Schwartzkopf of Mitchell and Cindy Essex of Gering; daughter-in-law Delia Pierce of Tucson, AZ; sister Barbara (Lyle) Anderson of Scottsbluff; brother Bill (Linda) Vandivort; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Vivian (Sheets) Vandivort, son Roger Pierce, brother Jimmy Vandivort, sister Bette McGiney and granddaughter Joann Keller.