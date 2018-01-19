Sibble Joann Herman, 76, Mitchell

Sibble Joann Herman, 76, of Mitchell, NE passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, January 22, 2018 at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home with Ray Palser officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Condolences for the family can be left at www.dugankramer.com. Memorials are suggested to Skipper’s Cupboard or the Panhandle Humane Society, in honor for her love of animals.

Sibble was born June 10, 1941 at Sturgis, SD to Claude and Helen (Simons) Howie. She and her siblings grew up in and received their education from Scottsbluff. On June 14, 1958 in Bayard, NE she married the love of her life, Donald Herman. Together they made the Scottsbluff area their home and enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage. From this marriage, 5 children were born: Rick, Tim, Kenny, Tammy, and Sherry.

She worked as a meat wrapper for Bob Superette for 10 years and then at Mitchell Food Pride for 20 years. She took pride in her cooking, especially around the holidays where she would make a big dinner for her whole family. She enjoyed going to the casinos to play on the slot machines, and in her youth she was an avid bowler. Sibble loved the outdoors and was a great gardener. Sibble and Don were known for selling their delicious sweet corn for over 20 years.

Sibble is survived by her husband Don Herman, children Rick Herman(Kat Dow), Tim (Tammy) Herman, Kenny (Yvette) Herman, Tammy Ozuna (Criss Koon), and Sherry Hara-Michaelis (Ron), grandchildren Tara Herman (Nick Benigno), Jeremy (Tiffany) Herman, Tiffany Reynolds (Curtis Hanks), Stephanie (Gabe) Rodriguez, Timothy Herman (Mikayla Fulk), Ricky (Colleen) Herman, Wendy (Jon) Ramirez, April (Joe) Aguilar, Amber (Craig) Brannan, Austin Ozuna (Kristen Gonzales), Heather Hara, and Heston Gorr, sisters Virgina (Larry) Zeiler and Diane (Pat) Lenhart, sister-in-law Bonnie (Harry) Meister, 24 great-grandchildren, 1 great grandcat, her own cat Baby, and many other friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Frank (Myrel) Howie, brother-in-laws Telford Herman, and TK (Marge) Herman