Sidney "Sid" L. Miller, 67, of Scottsbluff, died Saturday, October 6, 2018 at his home under hospice care. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend Craig Collins officiating. Per Sid's wishes, jeans and favorite t-shirt is the requested attire. There will be a time of sharing as part of the service so please bring a memory to share. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Scottsbluff Public Library.

Sid was born July 24, 1951 in Miles City, Montana to Archie Glenn and Sydell Marie (Hoover) Miller. He attended schools in Iowa and Wyoming before graduating from Rock Springs Wyoming High School in 1969. Sid attended Western Wyoming Community College before transferring to Chadron State College and graduating with a BA in December of 1974. He later returned to CSC earning a teaching certificate in 1976 and his MS in 1987.

Sid worked on farms and ranches plus in the oilfields in Southwestern Wyoming during high school, college, and after. He worked at the Scottsbluff Star Herald as a photographer for 3 years in the early 1990’s, winning several photography awards.

Sid began his teaching career in Alliance in January of 1977. He moved to Elba to teach in 1978, to Scottsbluff Junior High in 1981, and Scottsbluff High School in 1986 where he taught until his retirement in May of 2009 due to dialysis. He loved teaching because the kids kept him young! He also coached at Elba and Scottsbluff. He most enjoyed coaching Michael’s football teams at the YMCA and the Carpenter Center and watching his favorite Seacat Megan. He was also proud of their band, choir, and musical performances. Sid also taught adjunct classes for Chadron State and WNCC.

Sid was united in marriage to Elizabeth Ann Frakes in 1986. He was very proud of the three children they had the honor of parenting.

Sid started dialysis in 2006. He always said the staff of Scottsbluff DaVita was the best and he considered them his friends. He worked with CASA in 2009-2011. Sid and Elizabeth started The Quilt Stop, LLC in 2012. He enjoyed working there and interacting with the customers.

Sid is survived by Elizabeth (the love of his life for 32 years); children Megan and Michael; brother George (Charlotte) Miller and their children Justin, Jeremy, and Allison; Jim’s children Rusty, Vanessa, and Jennifer; Betty’s daughters Karen, Shirley, Linda, and Leota; Gene’s children Terry, Lori, Randy, and Jo; numerous grand nephews and grand nieces.

Sid was preceded in death by his daughter Kristin, his son Sidney, Jr, his parents, his brother James, his half-sister Betty Kane, his half-brother Gene Miller, nieces Iola and Karletta Miller, and his in-laws Ray and Agnes Frakes.