Sondra S. Mees, 82, died Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center.

She was born September 13, 1934 in Alexandria, Nebraska to Gerald and Wilma (Ray) Joe.

She married Michael L. Mees July 5, 1975 in Elko, Nevada. Together they moved from Fairbury to Alliance in 1979 where she worked at Woolrich. She was a member of R.S.V.P. and the First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Mees of Alliance; her sons, Dean (Sue) Fox and Donovan (Connie) Fox, all of Fairbury; her daughters, Pamela Watson of Greeley, CO and Theresa Armstrong of Salina, KS; her step-son, Wade (Julie) Mees of Deshler; 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. She is also survived by her brother, Jim (Carla) Joe of Hebron; and her sisters, Elaine (Dwayne) Johnson of Illinois and Jackie (Jerry) Meyer of Fairbury. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance on Friday, December 30, 2016 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Alexandria Presbyterian Church in Alexandria, Nebraska on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Alexandria Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in care of the family at, 521 W. 3rd Street, Alliance, Nebraska, 69301.