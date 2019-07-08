Sonjia Ann Miller, 77, Scottsbluff

Sonjia Ann Miller, 77, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully July 7, 2019. Her Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 10:30am – 12pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made in her name to Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy. Online condolences may be made by viewing Sonjia’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Sonjia was born September 25, 1941, in Huron, SD to Blanche and Chester Moul. “Sam” was a typical teen of the 50’s. Growing up in California, and then in Gettysburg, SD, she loved racing the boys in her father’s Olds 88 between Oneida and home.

She met and married the love of her life, Ronald Miller, on December 27, 1959. She gave birth to a daughter the following year, and a son four years later.

Sonjia was a devoted wife and mother, raising her family in Scottsbluff since 1971. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren, was an avid Husker fan all her life, and enjoyed the laughter of children, the Black Hills and slot machines.

She is survived by her husband Ronald; daughter Wendy (Steve) Getzfrid, son Scott (Polly) Miller, and grandchildren Stosh (Whitney), Maggie and Emma.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother.