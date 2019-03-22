Sophia Monroe Escamilla, infant daughter of Rolando and Shannon Escamilla, was born at rest on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

She is survived by her parents, Rolando and Shannon, her brothers, Christopher Escamilla and Matthew Escamilla, her grandparents, Gary Stairs, Sr., and Federico and Angelica Escamilla. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Connie Stairs, her uncles, Gary G. Stairs, Jr. and Kyle Stairs along with numerous other aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family to 1116 Potash Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301.