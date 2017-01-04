Stanley Albert Bowman, 91, Lyman

Stanley Albert Bowman, 91, of Lyman, died Sunday, December 29, 2016 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Gering with Pastor Seth Leypoldt and Tom Youngquist officiating. Donations in Stanley’s memory may be made to the Gering Region Baseball. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com. Jolliffe Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Stanley was born December 13, 1925 in Weldona, CO to Thomas and Vera (Todd) Bowman. He received his education and graduated high school from Lyman, NE in 1943. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines on Jan 29, 1944 and trained at Catalina Island, CA. He served in WWII and was awarded the Atlantic War, Pacific War, and Mediterranean Middle Eastern War Bar Zone. He returned to the states on July 18, 1946 after serving on a ship as chief cook and baker for 32 months. He was honorably discharged on August 13, 1946.

Stanley married Donna Marlatt on December 14, 1947 in Lyman, NE. He drove truck when he was younger hauling potatoes. He later owned a full service gas station in Lyman, NE for approximately 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with his family, woodworking, and he loved spending time gardening especially his tomatoes. He attended all his kids and grandkids sporting events and spoiled his grandkids to the best of his ability.

Stanley is survived by his son Rock Bowman; daughter in law Anne; grandchildren Matt (Ashley) Bowman, Alicia (Dan) Sisel, Tyler (Anna) Goswick, and Erika Bowman; great grandchildren Alaina and Derek Bowman, and Katelyn and Hanna Sisel; and brother Todd Bowman of Coarsegold, CA.

His parents, wife Donna, son Dirk, sister Ruth Schweger and brother Bob Bowman preceded him in death.