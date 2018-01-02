Stanley Leroy Smith, 78, Dimmitt, Tx

Stanley Leroy Smith, 78, of Dimmitt, Texas, was killed Wednesday, December 27, 2017, in a car accident. He was born January 19, 1939 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. On October 12, 1960 in Torrington, WY he married Jean Ann Cline. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2004. He spent most of his life dealing in metals, real estate, trucking, and farming.

He was also preceded in death by his parents Mark and Eva (Brester) Smith, his brother Lealand, and his great nephew Brady Smith.

He is survived by his children Grant (wife Lisa) of New Braunfels, Texas; Brenda Ladd (husband Jonathan) of Bridgewater, New Hampshire; and Justin (wife Holly) of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren Karisse Davis of Fairborn, Ohio, Daniel Leis of Concord, New Hampshire, Caleb Smith of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lindsay Smith of New Braunfels, Texas, Sarah Smith of Austin, Texas, and Sadie, Abraham, Hope, and Boaz Smith, all of San Antonio, Texas; his great-grandchildren, Asher and Malachi Davis of Dayton, Ohio and his nephew Randy Smith (wife Janna) and great nephews Brock and Brandon of Gering, Nebraska.