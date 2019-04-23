Stephen “Steve” Livermont, 67, Gering

A memorial service for Stephen “Steve” Livermont, age 67 of Gering, Nebraska, will be held on Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, beginning with a Rosary at 1:30pm and Mass at 2:00pm officiated by Father Jonathan Sorensen. Burial at Mitchell City Cemetery will be held at a later date. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services. Online condolences may be offered at www.dugankramer.com

Steve passed away Friday, April 19th, at Regional West Medical Center. He was born September 1st, 1951 in Pine Ridge, South Dakota to Bernard and Mary “Lucille” Hamernik Livermont. Having graduated from Gering High School in 1971, Steve then married Mary Hernandez on February 28th, 1972 and bore two sons: Augustin and Andrew.

He worked twenty-eight years as a meat cutter, in addition to being a bus assistant and school crossing guard in Phoenix, Arizona. An avid sports fan, he both watched and played baseball, as well as loving to jog up to five miles a day. His favorite teams included the Orioles, the Boston Celtics, and the Nebraska Corn Huskers.

Steve is survived by Mary and sons, Augustin (Lindsay) and Andrew (Taryn) Livermont; brother, Bill (Terry) Livermont; sisters, Rose Douville, Charlene (Jesse) Hernandez, and Kathy (Glenn) Fillinger; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both parents and grandparents.