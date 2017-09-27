Steve Darr, 63, Sidney

Steve Darr, 63 of Sidney, Nebraska passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2017.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 28, 2017 in the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney with Brenda Tophoj, P.M.A. officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with lunch served after.

Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation at the funeral home.

Memorials have been established to the family.

Stephen Jack Darr the son of Harold Jack and Hazel Aileen (Bruce) Darr was born July 12, 1954 at Stafford, Kansas. He was joined in marriage to Toni Swanson on May 28, 1976 to which two children were born: Steph and Chris.

Steve spent most of his working career in the railroad industry. He enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially fishing and hunting. He loved spending his free time at the lake which gave him peace and a sense of home. Steve’s greatest joy was felt in the time spent with family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Toni of Sidney, NE; daughter Stephanie and husband Justin Nelson of Valier, MT; son Christopher and wife Andrea Darr of Kearney, NE; six grandchildren: Tyler, Payton, Brayden and Dylan Nelson and Nora and Logan Darr; two great-grandchildren: Kinsley and Shance Nelson; siblings: Jeff and wife Elsie Darr and Carole and husband Vic Barban all of Kansas; Sharon McCullough of Montana and Rhonda and husband Sam Smith of Nevada, along with numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Sandy Zettelmoyer and Linda Chavez.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Darr family.