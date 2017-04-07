Steve G. Copenhaver, 78, Scottsbluff

Steve G. Copenhaver, 78, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. No services have been scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Steve was born on March 31, 1939 in Scottsbluff to Harold and Theodora (Hogan) Copenhaver. He received his education at Scottsbluff schools, the University of Nebraska and UCLA. He was employed by Hughes Aerospace for 38 years. After suffering a stroke in 1998, Steve returned to Scottsbluff.

Steve is survived by his mother, Theodora Copenhaver; sister-in-law, Lynne Copenhaver; nephews, Robert Jr. and Steve Copenhaver; nieces, Stephanie Steinle and Lynnette Copenhaver; as well as many great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Copenhaver; brother, Robert Copenhaver Sr.; sister, Susan Copenhaver; and his niece, Robin Copenhaver-Villegas.