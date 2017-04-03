Steven E. Blanco, Jr. age 2, Gering

Steven E. Blanco Jr., age 2, of Gering, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at Presbyterian St. Luke’s in Denver. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Jonathan Sorensen as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests for blue attire to be worn in honor of Steven. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, April 3, at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established at First State Bank in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Steven was born September 6, 2014 in Scottsbluff to Steven E. Blanco Sr. and Marisela (Cortez) Blanco. He attended preschool at ESU 13 in IT5 where he began to learn sign language. Steven loved going to school where he thrived among his peers.

Steven enjoyed being everyone’s helper, especially his Dad’s. He liked to watch football with him and followed in his footsteps. Steven also had a special bond with his sister, Nyny, who was his loving protector.

His favorite movies were the Minions and Trolls and his favorite foods were pizza, cereal and ice cream. He loved superheroes, cars and dinosaurs, dressing as a dinosaur last Halloween.

People were always drawn to Steven, his striking blue eyes and happy, smiling face could never go unnoticed. He loved to sing and dance and had a fearless nature. He was energetic, but always well-behaved and loved everyone. His snuggles and hugs were one of a kind. Steven will be lovingly remembered forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his parents, Steven and Marisela Blanco of Gering; siblings, Julius, Mariah, Davian, Ayden, NyElla and Sophia; grandparents, Maria (Gene) Naye of Scottsbluff and Alisia and Sergio Cortez of Scottsbluff; great grandmother, Emilia Cortez of Mexico; aunts and uncles, Jessica Blanco of La Mesa, CA, Elisha (Jason) Marlin of Scottsbluff, Kimberly (Michael) King of Arizona, Sean Blanco of Scottsbluff, Serafina (Ancelmo) Lopez of Torrington, Sergio Jr. Cortez of Cheyenne, Erika Cortez of Rawlins, WY, Emily Cortez of Scottsbluff, Isidro Cortez of Torrington and Selena Cortez of Scottsbluff; his favorite teachers, Cec Meyer and Michele; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Preceding Steven in death were his great grandparents, Francisco and Aurora Amaya, Virginia Dominguez and Isidro Cortez; uncle, Moses Franco; great uncles Paul, Edward and Emilio Amaya; and infant cousins, Char and Luca Marlin.