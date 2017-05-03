Steven Henry Christensen passed away peacefully at Davis Hospice in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 1, 2017, a week after his 70th birthday. Steve’s funeral service will be held Friday, May 5, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the Bridgeport Community Church with Pastor Talon Canterbury officiating. Graveside services will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport. There will be no visitation.

Steve was born April 21, 1947, in Sidney, Nebraska, to Stanley M. and Garnett (Stonecipher) Christensen. He and his younger sister, Cindy, grew up in Bridgeport. Steve graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1965, where he was a talented athlete, running track and playing basketball and football for the Bulldogs. He attended the University of Wyoming on a track and field scholarship, and he studied political science.

While in Laramie, he met and married Lynn Kovach, and they had a son, Cody, in 1968. They lived in Laramie for a few years while attending school, but Steve and Lynn were divorced in 1970. Steve began working highway construction, and met Patti Leonard in Glendo, Wyoming. They were married in February of 1973, and made their home in Pine Bluffs. They had a boy, Matthew, in 1974, and then moved to Saratoga two years later, where Steve began working at the booming coal mine, and they had a daughter, Stephanie, in 1976.

Steve and Patti were divorced a few years later, and Steve remarried his first wife Lynn in 1978. Steve continued to work at the mine near Saratoga until it closed, while he and Lynn raised Cody, Matt, Stephanie and Lynn’s son Bo, who Steve treated like one of his own. Steve would divorce again in 1987, and although his nuclear family changed over the years, he loved his children tremendously and always worked hard to show them he cared about and was proud of them.

Steve’s work in the mining industry took him all over the world. He lived and worked in China, Africa, Colombia, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, and he always returned with bags full of décor and souvenirs for family and friends. He loved Costa Rica most of all, living there much of the last several years of his life. He especially enjoyed spending time with Cody and his family while their residences coincided.

Despite all the places he lived, he always called Bridgeport home. He was determined and proud to keep his father’s ranch going after his death, even to this day. He was a life-long and die-hard fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Denver Broncos.

Steve battled with a very aggressive brain tumor beginning in 2014. After two surgeries and numerous treatments to eradicate the tumor, it proved as strong and stubborn as he was, and it ultimately got the better of him.

Steve is survived by partners, Lynn Christensen and Patti (Brad) Thompson; son, Matthew (Jenny) Christensen; daughter, Stephanie Shea and daughter, MacKensie Sherard; step-son, Bo (Cindy) Foreman and daughters, Kaia and Hannah; daughter-in-law, Leidis Marquines and children, Antonio, Zachary and Anika; sister, Cindy Bahe and son, Brock (Jaqueline) Bahe and daughter, Kelly (Gary) Bahe-Newgord; and numerous friends around the world.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Cody Britt Christensen.