Steven Jacob Loose, Gering

On February 17, 2018, our Lord Jesus wrapped his arms around Steve Loose, and carried him into the eternal peace of Heaven. We, his family look forward to our heavenly reunion. His memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Greiss officiating. Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation. The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve’s honor be made in care of the family to offset medical expenses, or to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Steven Jacob Loose was born January 3, 1949 to Albert and Irene Yakel Loose. He attended grade school at Gering Valley and graduated from Melbeta in 1967. He enjoyed all sports but was more interested in watching the beet trucks pass during harvest. He learned his work ethic from his dad and was proud of his straight rows. He worked with neighboring farmers and for several seasons at the sugar factory. After retiring from farming, he worked for the State Department of Roads for 15 years.

In 1974 Steve met Mary Bauer and they married on January 3, 1976. He became an instant father to 6 year old Andrea and 4 year old Adam. He taught them about the good life on the farm. Adam became skilled in the fields and tractors while Andrea helped mom in the house and garden.

Steve loved our family which grew to include many of our children’s cousins and friends. He was a second dad to many of them. His TV was always tuned to the Huskers football and Nascar racing. He loved his guns and collecting them. Together the family traveled to North Dakota to visit in-laws, to Idaho to visit Karen and family and to Arizona to visit Susan. Those trips were the best entertainment when we could leave the farm briefly.

In 1979 he and Mary welcomed Stephanie who became a joyful addition to their lives. She went everywhere with her dad bringing toys to the tractor or combine and snacks for the long hours together.

In 1985 he bought a home in Gering and the children attended school there. Granddaughter Lexi went to CCS and he picked her up after work. Once home they played Rummikub and liars poker in the garage until Grandma Mary and mom Andrea got home from work. He had a special place in his heart for Lexi and niece Sara Maddox and well as nephews Chad and Ty Rubottom and Terry Bauer who spent the summer working and playing on the farm with Steve and Adam.

Steve is survived by his wife, Mary, children, Andrea (Brian) Hale of Wichita Falls, TX, Adam (Jennifer) Bauer of Charles City, IA, Stephanie (Dru) Loose of Colorado Springs, CO. Grandchildren Lexi Bauer of Omaha, NE, Austin and Ashlyn Bauer of Charles City, IA, Brayden and Arianna Hale of Wichita Falls, TX, Brother, Jim (Joan) Loose of Chandler, AZ, Sisters, Karen (Dick) Rubottom of Idaho Falls, ID, and Susan (Austin) Maddox of Scottsbluff, NE, Nieces and nephews, Chad Rubottom, Ty Rubottom, Julie Camphouse of Idaho, Toby Bauer of Rawlins, WY, Terry Bauer of Charles City, IA, Laurie Bauer of Florida and John Bauer of Hawaii. Rhonda Johnston of Montgomery, TX, Renee Graves of Hot Springs, SD, Josh Loose of Down, IL and Jamie Loose of Chandler, AZ and Steve’s favorite niece Sara Maddox of Scottsbluff, NE

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Herb and Amy Bertsch and brother-in-law Byron Bertsch.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff in ICU, PCU, and on the 3rd and 4th floors for their selfless caretaking during the month Steve was hospitalized. We are also grateful for the love and prayers of Pastor Andy Griess and prayer warrior, Linda Peterson along with our congregation of friends and family everywhere. We extend another thank you to friend Mandy Fertig for her guidance and support after Steve passed away.

Good night. I love you Steve. Your Mary