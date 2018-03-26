Susan (Haslet) Fertig, 81, Scottsbluff

Susan (Haslet) Fertig, 81, of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. As per her request, her family is honoring her wishes that no services will be held and cremation will take place. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Susan’s honor be made in care of the Scottsbluff Senior Center. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Susan was born January 18, 1937, at Indianapolis, Indiana to William and Lilyan (Brafford) Haslet. She moved to Scottsbluff with her family in 1949, and graduated from the Scottsbluff High School in 1954. On June 1, 1957, she married Jerry Lee Fertig at Denver, Colorado. They returned to Scottsbluff where she was a Mortgage Loan Officer at Commercial Federal, Nile Valley Savings and Loan, and First National Bank.

She enjoyed her trips to Prairie Winds and Deadwood. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and following their activities.

Susan is survived by her children, Valerie (Chuck) Henkel and Vickie Andreas all of Scottsbluff, and Jerry (Stacia) Fertig of Holdrege; grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Childress of Parker, Colorado, Andy (Tessi) Fry of Princeton, Idaho, Justin Andreas of Scottsbluff, Melissa (Eric) Baker of Milliken, Colorado, Tracie (Dan) Laurent of Brighton, Colorado, Keathan Fertig and Kalei Fertig both of Kearney, and Ashton, Allison and Andrew Dennis all of Loomis; great-grandchildren, Austyn and Aspyn Andreas, Madisen and Dalton Childress, Jaylee, Daycee and Kobe Fry, Aubrie and Macie Baker, and Brody and Baby Boy Laurent; sister, Sandra Dale of Bedford, Texas; and special friend, Bev Gibson of Scottsbluff.

Her parents, her husband, and sister, Ruthanne Uhrich preceded her in death.