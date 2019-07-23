Susin Pike, 61, Oshkosh

Susin Pike, 61, of Oshkosh passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, July 22, 2019 at the Regional West Garden County Hospital in Oshkosh.

Cremation has taken place and Susin’s family is planning services for a future date.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Pike family.

Memorials can be made to the family to help defray costs (c/o Dale Pike 1010 E 2nd St, Oshkosh, NE 69154)

Susin Elizabeth Pike was born March 26, 1958 to Delva Ray and Irene Minnie (Bersley) Vian in Stapleton, Nebraska. She was raised in various places around the country. She graduated high school at Ogallala in 1977.

On June 10, 1977 she was united in marriage to Dale Albert Pike at the First Baptist Church in Ogallala. A son, Dale Jr., joined the family in 1979. The family lived in Ogallala until 1988 when the family moved to Lewellen. In 1991 they moved to Oshkosh.

Susin worked many odd jobs supporting her family, until her health forced her to quit. She delivered the Omaha World Herald for several years.

Susin loved her garden, reading romance novels, Facebook games, her dog, Cute, and spending time with her entire family.

Survivors include her husband, Dale of Oshkosh, son, Dale Jr. of Oshkosh; sister, Marty Donner of Casper, WY; brother, John and wife, Chris Vian of Ogallala; sister, Angelique and John Untalan of Camerio, California; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rod and Becky Pike of Oshkosh, Clinton Pike of Oshkosh, Pam Beauchamp of Lake Mac; and Arlene Pike of Alliance; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale’s parents, Dale Everette Pike and C.B. and Phyllis Dickinson, brother, Raymond Vian, and uncles, Marlin, Otis and Charles .