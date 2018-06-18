Suzanne D. Baird, 96, Scottsbluff

Suzanne D. Baird, 96, of Scottsbluff, passed Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Scottsbluff. Cremation was held and there will be no visitation. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 22, 2018 at the Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Private family inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Guidepost Foundation and Boys Town. Bridgman Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Suzanne was born May 10, 1922 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Harry W. and Cornelia (Culver) Davison. She attended Scottsbluff Schools and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. She attended Doane College for 3 years and was a music major. She married Herschel Baird April 20, 1943 in Scottsbluff. Her duties were very great as a military wife. She had responsibilities of caring for the household when her husband was assigned to military duties out of the country during military conflicts and non conflicts. She was a courageous lady especially during moves for military assignments to Japan by ship that took a month with 2 young children to meet her husband after a year separation, moves to Michigan, New York, Washington D.C. area and several other places.

Suzanne was an active member of Plymouth Congregational Church, where she served as a Deaconess, sang in the choir, and was in Pilgrims Society. She sang with several organizations including barber shop quartets, trios and choral groups, including the Skylarks in Washington D.C. and the Valley Voices in Scottsbluff. She was also a member of DAR and PEO in Scottsbluff.

She is survived by her children Pat (Shari) Baird of Cheyenne, WY and Cindi (Richard) Pursel, FL; her grandchildren Tate (Alice) Baird and Heather (Greg) Christiansen, both of Dallas, TX area and Sean Baird of Cheyenne, WY and four great grandchildren, and her niece, Linda (Davison) Remley, CO.

Her husband, Herschel, parents, and one brother and sister-in-law, Culver and Edna Davison preceded her in death.