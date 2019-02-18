Terry Don Muhr, 79, Gering

Terry Don Muhr, 79, passed away at home in Gering, on February 17, 2019. Cremation has taken place and A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Church Of Christ with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be given in care of the family for a designation at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Terry was born on July 13, 1939 in Bridgeport, Nebraska to Allen B. and Helen B. (Hutchison) Muhr. He married Claire Mae Stuart on September 14, 1957 in Banner County and they lived in Bridgeport and surrounding areas throughout his life. He worked for several farmers and ranchers as well as Morrill County Implement in Bridgeport. He also helped manage Dome Rock Manor in Gering and Harry’s Motel in Minatare.

He enjoyed spending time with his two dogs, Skeeter and Macy. He enjoyed visits from all of his grandkids near and far. He also enjoyed fishing, visiting with his friends and neighbors at Grey Eagle apartments, and listening to country music.

He and Claire always had a big garden and an extra plate at their table. Terry never met a stranger and was willing to help anyone who needed it.

Survivors include his twin brother Jerry (Carolyn) Muhr of Mitchell, NE; sister Peggy Kreiling in Minatare, NE; His children Carlene (Greg) Hansen of Scottsbluff, NE, Rollie (Elsie) Muhr of Minatare NE and Tim (Tammy) Muhr of Jacksonville, MO; Grandchildren: Melissa (Steve) Clement, April (Jay) Conn, Justin (Heather) Hansen, Jacob (Wendy) Hansen, Angie (Josh) O’Leary, Eric Muhr, Krisie (Roy) Adams, Kyle Muhr and Alek Muhr. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren

Terry was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, 2 brothers, and four sisters.