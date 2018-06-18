Terry James Brauer, 58, Sidney

Terry James Brauer, 58, of Sidney Nebraska, entered the gates of heaven on June 13, 2018 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland Colorado.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday June 23rd at 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Sidney Nebraska.

Memorials in Terry’s name can be sent to the family at 1328 Maple Street in Sidney Nebraska, in lieu of flowers.

Terry Brauer was born on June 4, 1960 to Paul Herman Brauer and Connie June (Phillips) Brauer, in Sidney Nebraska. Growing up he had the privilege of having a “brother from another mother,” big John, his cousin and one of his best buddies. They made many memories together. He grew up with a large fun-loving family of 6 kids, with never a dull moment. He attended Sidney Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1979. While he was in high school he enjoyed the sport of wrestling, which carried on with his grandson Cameron who Terry thoroughly enjoyed cheering on. After graduation, he spent much time with his older sister, Patty, helping her care for her oldest child, Brandon.

On July 10th, 1980 he met the love of his life, Dustin, who he always called his “bride.” On October 18, 1980 they were married. Terry then went to work for Convert-A-Ball (Master Trading) in June of 1980 where he worked for 30 years, along-side his father. While working for Master Trading, his kids remember him telling them the story of him fabricating frames for boxing rings. These rings were for the Tough Wear Company, which were used in the Rocky movies. During this time, he also spent late hours working from home in his garage doing auto body and paint. Terry worked hard, working multiple jobs at one time, so he could provide for his family and help his wife as she worked on her nursing degree. On August 25th, 1981 his oldest child, Casey Brauer, was born. He was his only son and one of his best friends. In the mid 80’s, Terry and his father also started a roofing business called Brauer roofing. On July 23, 1984 his first daughter, Ashley Brauer (De Los Santos), was born. Terry always talked about how proud he was of Ashley for not only going to college after high school but starting grad school to pursue her dreams. In 1984, Terry and Dustin purchased their forever home, which they have lived in for 34 years. Terry remodeled the home from top to bottom to make it their “home sweet home.” On February 3rd, 1990 his baby girl, Paige Brauer (Lohman) was born. Paige moved back home 6 months ago, and Terry and Paige spent every day together making great memories.

Terry will always be remembered as a loving generous person. His ornery teasing nature and sense of humor is something everyone will never forget. He was a genuine man, who always worked very hard until his body would no longer allow him to, forcing him into early retirement. Terry always put others before himself. With Terry, you always knew where you stood with him. The last 10 years of his life he enjoyed watching his grandkids grow and compete in sports.

Terry is survived by his wife Dustin Brauer, son Casey (Celeste) Brauer, daughter Ashley (Matthew) De Los Santos, daughter Paige (Jeremy) Lohman, grandchildren Collin, Cameron and Carissa Brauer, Uriah, Micah and Alijah De Los Santos, and Jeremy Jr. and Damien Lohman. His sisters Patty (Alan) Arps, Tammy (Kelly) Tilbury, and Teresa (Chris) White. Brother, Todd (Linda) Brauer. Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Paul Brauer, mother, Connie Brauer, brothers Greg and Mike Brauer, and in laws Kenneth and Donna Pebley. Terry impacted more people than he realized and will be greatly missed.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Brauer family.