Terry L. Haney, MD, 74, Scottsbluff

Terry L. Haney, MD, 74, of Scottsbluff, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m, Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Mark Selvey officiating.

There will be no visitation and cremation has taken place at his request. Inurnment will be at St. Francis Episcopal Church. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Francis Episcopal Church, Animal Health Clinic or Common Grounds Dog Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Terry was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Beatrice (Kennedy) and Earl H. Haney.

He leaves behind his earthly angel, Sandy K. Gibson; his daughters, Cara L. Haney and Megan J. Handzlik; Scott Gibson and Amanda Fertig; and brother, Todd Haney.