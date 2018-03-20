Terry Lee Pierce, Scottsbluff

Terry Lee Pierce of Scottsbluff passed away March 16, 2018 at home surrounded by his family after a long illness. No services are planned. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. A celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be sent directly to Regional West Hospice or to Lloyd and Bonnie Pierce at 614 Bluff St. Scottsbluff, which will be donated to Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Terry was born November 9, 1960 to Lloyd and Bonnie Pierce of Scottsbluff. Terry enjoyed riding his bike, Nebraska football, Nascar Racing, fishing and hanging out in the garage “tinkering”. He was an avid rock collector, which he would bring home to mom. Terry spent some time at Sky Range for Boys. He also worked at the University of Nebraska as a lab tech., and in the construction and roofing field until his health started to fail.

He is survived by his parents, Lloyd and Bonnie Pierce; sisters Jamie and Neil Person and family, Jewel and family, Jo and Larry Mullock and family, and Tammy and family; brothers Tim Pierce and family and Monty Pierce and family; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts Tammy Price and Frieda and Larry Kilwien and Shirley Pierce; uncle Roy Pierce and numerous cousins; many, many friends. Also special friends Mary Stark and Steve Haver.

Terry is preceded in death by his brother Martin Pierce and his grandparents.

A special thank you to Regional West Hospice.