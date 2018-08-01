Terry Thurow, 58, Denver (formerly of Sidney)

Terry Thurow, 58 of Denver, Colorado passed away on July 30, 2018 at Denver Health Medical Center.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 6, 2018 in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to services.

A memorial has been established to be determined later.

Terry Alan Thurow was born in Florida on March 1, 1960 the son of Jack and Ida (Anderson) Thurow. Terry was raised in Sidney and graduated from Sidney High School in 1978. For several years he traveled the United States selling combs and similar products to retailers. He returned to Sidney where he was a car salesman for several years. In 1995 he moved to Kansas City to work in a sign shop and discovered with his love for people and his ability to sell just about anything, he was a natural at the sign business. He started his own successful sign shop in 2000. He later sold the sign shop and moved to Denver.

Terry was an excellent host who had a passion for life and loved to entertain. He loved to plan events and would spend months working out all the details. He personally made sure everyone was happy and well cared for at every gathering. His easy laugh, overly enthusiastic attitude, and happy-go-lucky nature made him well loved by his many friends and family. Terry also had a deep love for horses and western memorabilia. He owned several horses and also a Carriage business. He loved to relax and drive the carriage on the country roads just outside of Kansas City. He was one in a million and will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.

He is survived by his sister and brother in law, Jackie and Kurt Tremain of Sidney, NE; his step mother, Peggy Thurow of Sidney, NE ; step brothers Jeff Finley and wife Lisa of Woodland Hills, CA and Jay Mangers of Lincoln, NE; step sisters Lori Rowan of Sidney, Ne, Debbie Main and husband Rory of Montrose, CO, and Cindy Shapland of Gering, NE;

He was preceeded in death by his parents Jack and Ida Thurow, his sister Cindy Wiekhorst, and step sister Kristi Moss.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Thurow family.