Theresa S. Peetz, 88, Sidney

Theresa S. Peetz, age 88 of Sidney, NE went to her heavenly home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Sidney.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, March 4th With Rosary Services at 10:00 A.M. prior to Mass. Both services will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney Ne. with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel at any time to sign Theresa’s register book and drop off condolences for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Theresa’s name to St. Patrick’s Church or SRMC Hospice. You may view Theresa’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Theresa’s care and funeral arrangements.

Theresa Simona Peetz, the daughter of Pedro “Pete” and Jesusa “Jessie” (Rodriguez) Rosas, was born on February 18, 1931 in Denver, CO. She attended rural school near Proctor while living in Proctor and Iliff, CO area. She later graduated from Crook High School in 1947. In 1948 she moved to Sidney where she worked for the Sioux Army Depot until 1952. On May 13, 1952 Theresa was united in marriage to Richard M. Peetz at Iliff, CO. She was a stay at home mother until beginning work at Stickney’s where she was employed as a secretary until 1981. Theresa then began working for Cabela’s doing clerical duties from 1981 until retiring in 1997. After a year, she did return to Cabela’s working part-time before taking her full retirement in 2018.

Theresa’s hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles and working in her yard. She enjoyed all sports and enjoyed attending her son’s and grandson’s football, wrestling, basketball and baseball events. Her Religion, Family and Friends were very important to her as well as her cats Kelly and Sammy. We were so blessed to have her with us for so many years and we will miss her sweet, kind, gentle, loving, and caring presence in our lives. She would want us to say, “God Bless You” as that is how she always ended every conversation.

Survivors include her son: Richard W. Peetz and wife Donna of Scottsbluff; grandsons: Travis Peetz and wife Michelle of Chandler, AZ and Trevor Peetz and wife Jamie and their children Tressa, Travis and Trey of Murrieta, CA; sisters: Sarah Depperschmidt, Vicki Winslow, Bernie Bushel and Hope Parker all of the Denver area; brothers: Richard and Mike of the Denver area and Henry of Sterling, CO; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard M. in 2011, sisters: Carmen Lybarger, Ernestine Iverson and Priscilla Kippes and brothers: George, Pete, Manual and Arthur Rosas.