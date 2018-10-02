Thomas Fuller Gribble, 84, Gering

Thomas Fuller Gribble, 84, went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2018.

Tom was a natural storyteller, the stories of his life filling his conversations. Please join us in finishing his story and celebrating his life at 11am on Friday, October 5, 2018 at the Gering Central Church of Christ with Pastors Lyle Hinebauch and Herb Rainey officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps and the American Legion Post #36 Honor Guard. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Tom’s honor be made in care of Huntington’s Disease Society of America, Regional West Medical Center Hospice, or Summit Christian College. Online condolences may be made by viewing Tom’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Tom was born in Detroit, MI to William and Anita Gribble on January 11, 1934, his sister’s thirteenth birthday.

Tom lived a full life, adventure, travel, faith, and love filling his years. After graduating from Mt. Clemens High School in Michigan, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from August 27, 1952-August 26, 1957, as an air traffic controller. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Gribble (nee Atkins) October 10, 1953. After leaving the U.S. Marine Corps, he continued to work as an air traffic controller with the FAA in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wyoming. After having four kids, he decided it was time to learn to fly. He flew for the Northwest Refining Company for two years. In 1978, he got his dream job in Anchorage, Alaska as a flight inspection pilot for the FAA checking navigational aids. This gave him the opportunity to fly all over the state of Alaska and as far east as Greenland where he was able to stand on the polar ice caps.

After retiring, Tom and Pat spent three years traveling the United States and Canada before moving to Gering, NE. Tom wrote a WWII column in the Gering Citizen for two years, contributed to PIREPS for 8 years, and was an avid respondent to the news through his many letters to the editor. He also enjoyed cavorting in his 1949 Aeronca Champ airplane.

Tom and Pat danced through their 65 years of marriage and enjoyed their last dance together at the Gering Senior Dance just a month before Tom’s passing, dancing to the song “Can I Have this Dance for the Rest of my Life”.

Tom leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Pat; their four children, Bill Gribble (wife Lynn), Scott Gribble (wife Tammey), Peggy Ann McCrackin (nee Gribble), and Penny Lynn Stine (nee Gribble; husband Kent); ten grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edwin G. Gribble, his sister Jean Ellen Thurston, and his grandson Had Stine.