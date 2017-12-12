Thomas Roebuck, Gering

Thomas Roebuck of Gering went home to be with the Lord and loved ones on December 10th, 2017 at RWMC.

Services will be held at Chuckwagon Church of Scottsbluff on Friday, December 15 at 9:30 .

Tom was born May 27, 1933, to Esther and Jake Roebuck and was one of sixteen children. He had several jobs throughout his life, including breaking and training horses, plumbing, working on electronics, and he owned an appliance store. He also spent many years in the military and was a Vietnam and Korean War veteran.

On May 29, 1954, he married Mary Hardy and of this union, three children were born: Melody, Thomas, and Rolland.

On December 14, 1978, he married Sandi Mitchell and had one daughter, Kyna.

Tom enjoyed working on cars, fishing, hunting, and church activities.

He is survived by his sisters; Nila Snell and Joanne Adamy, children; Melody (Mike) Lidmila, Thomas Roebuck, Rolland Roebuck, Kyna (Troy) Ballinger, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as many other family members and close friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, Sandi, and thirteen siblings.