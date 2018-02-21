Thomas “Tom” Perez, 73, Omaha

Thomas “Tom” Perez, 73, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.

His wishes were to be cremated and services were held on Monday, Feb. 19.

Tom was raised by the Corrales family from 9 months of age, after his mother passed. He attended Victory Hill and graduated from Sunflower High School. After graduation Tom moved to Omaha, where he trained as an upholsterer, a trade he used until retiring.

Tom loved to hunt, fish, and go gambling with his many friends.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas Jr. and Richard “Ricky.” Survivors also include his sisters, Victoria (Eddie) Guzman; Mary (Paul) Castillo; Rachel McCain; brother, Joe (Ruth) Corrales and families.

Preceding him in death was his wife Carol; his parents, Joe and Rachel Corrales; sisters, Margaret (Eddie) Ankele, Aurora (Floyd) Pena; brothers, Lupe (Ruth) and Foster; and brothers-in-law, Jim McCain and Ben Lopez.