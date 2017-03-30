Thomas W. Reeves, 83, formerly of Lewellen, passed away early Tuesday morning March 28, 2017 at the Golden Living Center in Sidney.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Community Wesleyan Church in Lewellen with Pastor Michael Ketchens officiating. Burial will follow in the Ash Creek Cemetery north of Lewellen.

There will be no visitation and the casket will be closed at the church.

Memorials may be designated to the Community Wesleyan Church in Lewellen.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Reeves family.

Thomas West Reeves was born on December 18, 1933 in Lewellen, Nebraska to Clinton Thomas and Ruth Hope (West) Reeves. He attended school in a rural country school before graduating from Lewellen in 1952.

After high school, he joined the Army. After returning home he started with concrete business. Later he was known for his repair business.

He was a member of the Wesleyan Church.

Tom enjoyed anything outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, boating. He also enjoyed reading, especially Westerns, and building houses.

Tom is survived by 3 brothers, Steve and wife, Barbara Reeves of Falls of Rough, KY; Jim Reeves of Lewellen and Mike and wife Toni Reeves of Cheyenne, WY; 4 sisters, Ruth Payton of London, AR; Linda Blake of Boise, ID; Sally and husband, Steve Peet of Ft. Calhoun, NE, and Susan and husband John Wilson of Cheyenne, WY; One sister-in-law, Eva Reeves of Lewellen; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Lana Kay; and 3 brothers and 1 sister, Gary, Theron, Clinton and Jackie.