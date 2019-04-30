Thomas W. Scripter, 84, Gering

Thomas W. Scripter, age 84, of Gering, passed away peacefully at home, with his loving family by his side on April 28, 2019 following an extended battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Gering First United Methodist Church, located at 900 O Street in Gering. Following the service please join the family for cookies and coffee in the Fellowship Hall. A private family burial will preceded the memorial service at West Lawn Cemetery. Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.geringchapel.com

Tom was born in Valentine, Nebraska on September 25, 1934 to parents Edward and Bertha Scripter. He graduated from Valentine High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Navy in July, 1952 serving until September, 1955. He served in the Naval Reserve until September, 1960 at which time he received an honorable discharge.

On July 14, 1956 he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Janice Elaine Carr. To this union five children were born. Tom and Jan’s love and commitment to one another, through joyful times and through times of trial, provided a great example to their children of living out their marriage vows.

Tom worked in the insurance industry most of his career including over 30 years with Mutual of Omaha, the majority of these years spent as a District Manager. Being honored with numerous awards and recognition, his integrity and special way with people enabled him to excel in this lifelong profession.

Tom was an avid sportsman, enjoying water fowl and big game hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He was an excellent marksman especially enjoying the monthly sporting clays competition at the Farrenkopf ‘s. Tom had a special love for his hunting dogs, spending many hours playing fetch with them. His dog “Pepper” has provided steadfast companionship, unwavering loyalty and comfort to Tom, especially as his health declined. Tom also enjoyed watching and handicapping horse races, a hobby he acquired while in the Navy. The Kentucky Derby, which will be held on Saturday, was one of his very favorite events each year.

Tom took great pride in his many grandchildren and was so proud of the young adults they have become. In his later years his great-grandchildren provided him much joy and laughter.

Tom had a very strong Christian faith, reading and studying the bible regularly. His Christian faith was evident in the way he lived his life, especially in the way he handled his illness. His positive attitude made it easier on his family. The last few words he spoke prior to his passing were “Keep the Faith”. Hebrews 11:1 “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.”

Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice; children, Rick (Beverly) Scripter of Mitchell, Kim (Mike) Johns of Mitchell, Kris (Dave) Christian of Gering, Stacey (Ty) Miller of Greeley, Colorado and Bob (Kim) Scripter of Scottsbluff; Grandchildren Luke (Lydia) Scripter, Jeff Scripter, Mark (Krista) Scripter and Micah Scripter; Michael Ann (Justin) Relka, Taylor (Adam) Gollas, Molly (Nick) Howard, Mandy (Anthony) Murphy; Reed Miller, Rachel (Andrew) Willard, Lauren Miller; Reese and Cade Scripter; great grandchildren, Rayce Relka, Alivia Relka, Elliet Relka, Zachary Howard, Camden Murphy; brother Dick (Lynn) Scripter of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bertha; infant sister, Carol Ann; brother, Don Scripter and sister, Darlene Scripter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gering First United Methodist Church or Regional West Hospice.