Tigg James Spencer, infant son of Will and Amanda Spencer of Meriden, Wyoming, became an angel on April 14, 2019 at Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeff Giles officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Tigg was born April 12, 2019 at Aurora, Colorado. Before he was born, the nurses nicknamed him “Tigger” because he would jump and hide from them as they were trying to find his heartbeat. Little did they know, Will and Amanda had chosen the name Tigg a month before. Tigg was a fighter from the beginning exceeding the expectations of the medical staff. He was a trooper.

Tigg’s birth was greatly anticipated by his parents: Will and Amanda (Blue) Spencer; his siblings: Brody, Chloe, Peyton, and Ava; grandparents Mike and Jan Blue of Scottsbluff and Ken and Debbie Spencer of Morrill; uncles Chris Blue (Amy Hoose) of Wasilla, Alaska and Andy Blue of Scottsbluff; aunt Rebecca Gallant of Gordon; cousins: Ryan, Rachael, Reagan Blue, Josh (Kayla) Blue, Baylee Blue, Justice Flick, and Sam and Noah Gallant.

Tigg was welcomed to heaven by his brother Aiden and his great-grandparents: Eldon and Opal Diffendaffer, Milford and Gerry Blue, Hap and Pauline Spencer, and Hank and Louise Gibson.