Timothy “Tim” Joe Bellamy, 55, departed this world unexpectedly, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home.

Tim was born October 12, 1963 to Lanny and Connie (Cole) Bellamy in North Platte, Nebraska. They then made their home in Eustis, Nebraska, where Tim would obtain his early education. While Tim wasn’t able to complete his education when he was younger, he later worked extremely hard and very proudly obtained his GED from Crete Public Schools in May of 1999. He was always very proud of this accomplishment.

On May 24, 2008 he married Diane King in Scottsbluff. They then made their home in Scottsbluff for the last 11 years. He worked for many years as an HVAC technician during which time he worked tirelessly in obtaining his N.A.T.E. certification. While he enjoyed his work as a technician, he chose to move into a different position creating estimates for Snell Services for the last few years.

Tim loved his 100 year anniversary edition 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also became a member of H.O.G (Harley Owners Group) with his wife. He spent countless hours riding his motorcycle all over even making a trip with Diane up to Montana a few years ago. But his favorite ride was always riding through the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. The part of the ride he cherished the most was taking Iron Mountain Road enjoying all of his surroundings.

While he loved his long rides on his motorcycle, his true love was his wife and family. He was always very proud of the family. He was always very proud of the family he was a part of and helped to create. He was the proudest though of his grandchildren with whom he cherished every minute he was able to spend with them whether it was going on a trip, taking them on a motorcycle rides, and even helping them build numerous projects. He will be greatly missed by all of his grandchildren.

Tim is survived by his parents Lanny and Connie Bellamy of Lincoln; his wife Diane; sons Rett (Jenny Wein) of Bennington, NE, Cory of Lincoln, NE, Krysttina (Nate) Loomis of Scottsbluff, NE, Brian (Devon) Daly of Scottsbluff, NE and John-Paul (Ginger) Daly of Scottsbluff; brothers Tracy (Melody) of Kearney, NE, Terry (Natalie) of Blair, NE and Thad of Axtell, NE; his grandchildren Travis and Faith Loomis of Scottsbluff, NE, Addisyn and Madalynn Bellamy of Bennington, NE, A.J. and Theo Wein of Bennington, NE and Hunter Daly Scottsbluff, NE.

Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Per his wishes there will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to his family at P.O. Box 627, Scottsbluff, NE to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.