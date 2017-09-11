Timothy Warren Rowlee, 55, Gering

Timothy Warren Rowlee, 55 passed away at his home in Gering on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Tim was born on February 4, 1962 in San Diego, California to Art and Jo Ann Rowlee. He received his early education in San Diego and at the age of 14 his family moved back to Western Nebraska. After high school, he joined the US Navy, during his service he married Shirley Schiavone, from this union he was blessed with two sons William and Christopher. After his service, he returned to the area and his family.

In March 1994, he married Michelle and gained another son James Pierce. Tim Owned and operated his own siding business for several years. He then went to work as a heavy equipment operator. Most recently for Paul Read Construction/The Rock Pile. Tim was the true definition of a survivor. In October 2014, Tim had a life changing incident. Tim spent 10 months in hospitals and rehabs learning to live his new life. He once again returned to his family.

Tim worked as a volunteer at RWMC’s Acute Rehab Unit. He loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers and if he could find a San Diego Chargers game on or take a ride on his Harley, was always a good day. His biggest joy however was any or all his time with all the grandchildren.

Tim is survived by his wife Michelle, sons William (Angela) Rowlee, Christopher (Katie) Rowlee and James Pierce (Rickie); sisters Tammy (Yogi) Koob, Terry (Craig) Womack, and Tracey Sargent; his grandchildren Alexis, DeAngelo, Marley, Cade, Hunter, Dillon, Blake, Rodney and Carter; aunts Betty Bookman and Joyce Rowlee and his grandmother Bernice Millsap; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Plus his chosen family and fur baby missletoe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandfather, paternal grandparents, uncle and his brother-in-law.

His services will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 10am at the 1st Assembly of God Church in Scottsbluff. Casual attire is welcome.

There will be a final ride for Tim immediately following the service so if you want to participate, please bring your motorcycle. Lunch to follow at the church.

Memorials can be made in his name to Craig Hospital in Englewood, CO or Quality Living Inc in Omaha, NE. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.