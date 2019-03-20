Tina Marie Vance, 59, Gering

Tina Marie Vance, 59 of Gering, Nebraska went home to be with her husband, Monday, March 18, 2019 at University of Colorado Anschutz, Aurora, Colorado.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-7 pm at the chapel. Memorials may be given to Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Tina was born on July 10, 1959 at Deadwood, South Dakota to Jerry and Zoa (Gross) McCloud. She received her education in the Scottsbluff schools.

On February 18, 1984, Tina married the love of her life, John Vance and together they had four children: Becky, Aggie, John Jr and Jerry.

Tina worked as a dispatcher for Tri City Roadrunner for 6 years. Tina loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Becky (Dennis) Nepper of North Platte, NE and their daughter Aspen; Aggie Vance of Gering, NE and her children Garrett, Paris, Katie and Keagan; John Jr (Mandi) Vance of Rawlins, WY and their children Addison, Tucker, and Lincoln and Jerry (Stacie) Vance of Rawlins, WY and their children Aubree and Tristan; siblings Dennis (Jeanie) McCloud of Newman Grove, NE and family, Terry McCloud of Gering and family, Dewey McCloud of Kimball and family, Jerry McCloud of Tekamah, NE and family, Greg (Pam) McCloud of Columbus, NE and family and Kim Flecher of Mitchell, NE and family and he beloved dog Winston. Her brother-in-law Bill (Brenda) Vance of Torrington, WY and family, sister-in-law Dee Mowrey of Phoenix, AZ and family and father-in-law, Bill Vance of Phoenix, AZ

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John, her parents, brother, sister, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew and great nephew.