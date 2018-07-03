Tom Gabel passed away on July 3, 2018, at Heritage Estates with his wife by his side. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Tom Gabel was born Sept 4, 1938, the son of Adam and Mary (Schmunk) Gabel at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He grew up on a farm near Minatare and attended Highland School and graduated from Minatare High School in 1957. He then attended and graduated from Scottsbluff Junior College. He taught one year at Hope School and 3 years at McGrew, NE. Then he began his farming career. He was born into the Assembly of God church and attended the church in Minatare.

Tom married Vaunda Carlson June 24, 1961 in Stratton, NE. Two sons were born: Mark and Kevin. Vaunda passed away July 16, 1985 and Tom married Audrey Evans. Audrey passed away July 9, 1991. Tom married Jane Ann Krantz on Feb 14, 1994.

Tom was a successful farmer and fed cattle until he retired and moved to Scottsbluff. Tom especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to gun shows. He was an avid gun collector.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, sister Margaret, infant son Mark, step-daughter-in-law Sally Krantz.

He was survived by his wife Jane, son Kevin (Kathy) and Arrisa Gabel, daughters LeDonna (Gary) Aschenbrenner and their sons: Ethan and Tyler, step-sons Mick Krantz of Highlands Ranch, CO, and his children: Rachel (Brent) Cox, Jacob, and Whitney; step-sons Kevin and Wally Krantz of Scottsbluff, NE; grandsons Kalen and Kobie Krantz of the home, Kyler (Brodie) Krantz of Scottsbluff, and Kody Krantz of Bayard, and by numerous cousins and other family members. He will be missed by his friends and family.