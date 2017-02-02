Tom T. Yanaga, 96, of Colorado, died in Kimball on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Cremation has been held and family arranged

memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Kimball E-Free Church in Kimball with Pastor Hod Boltjes officiating. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Tom’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. The services for Tom have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Tom T. Yanaga was born in Ione, Colorado on August 18, 1920, the son of Haishburo and Tamano Yanaga. He received his early education in Colorado. He worked with his father, mother, and three brothers on the family farm. He was married to Doris K. Matsuno in Ft. Lupton, Colorado on February 14, 1942. The family moved to a farming community outside of Denver in 1953.

Tom worked as a produce clerk for the Rodeo Market and then the Pigley Wigley Market and later King Soopers. He retired in 1985 and moved to a retirement community in Westminster, Colorado and continued to live there until 2012. He lived with his daughters until moving to Kimball in 2014. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working, bowling and gambling.

Survivors include his daughters Patty Yanaga of Kimball, NE., Judy Yanaga of Arvada, CO., Janet (Norman) Tashiro of Arvada, CO., and Shirley (Henry) Aoto of Torrance, CA; brother Hason (Florence) Yanaga of Denver, CO; daughter-in-law Jean Yanaga of Kimball, NE; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, sons Thomas Jr. and Richard and brothers Ben and Harry.