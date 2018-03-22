Tracy Wimberly Myers, 66, Broadwater

Tracy Wimberly Myers, 66, of Broadwater, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 26, 2018 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Broadwater with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. A dinner celebrating Tracy’s life will be held at the Broadwater Fire Hall immediately following the graveside. Please bring your most treasured memories of Tracy to share with all that attend. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Memorials may be directed to the Broadwater Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Tracy was born February 15, 1952 in McCook, Nebraska. He was the son of Homer John Myers and Evelyn June (Tinney) Myers. Tracy grew up in Broadwater where he attended school and later graduated from Bridgeport High School.

Tracy married Sharon Faye Stuart on November 15, 1971. No children were born to this union. However, on November 6, 1978 God granted them the privilege of adopting their son, Daniel John Myers. He was the greatest joy the couple ever received. Their happiness was quadrupled when Daniel married his wife, Zara, and their two beautiful girls, Zya and Zoey, were born. Tracy dearly loved those little ones. His big heart kept expanding with love for them daily.

Tracy spent his life working for many farmers and rancher in the Morrill County area. His first employer was Louis Wiggins. Lou became his greatest mentor and taught him many valuable lessons that Tracy always treasured.

Survivors include his son, Daniel (Zara) Myers; granddaughters, Zya and Zoey Myers; spouse, Sharon Myers; three brothers, Ronald, Larry and Kirby Myers; sister, Linda (Cleve) Wiggins; along with several nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Tracy was preceded in death by his parents.