Trenton Levi Anderson, 29, formerly of Scottsbluff

Trenton Levi Anderson, 29, passed away in Southington, Connecticut on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Trenton was born on May 26, 1987 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Tim Anderson and Tammy Anderson.

Trenton graduated high school in Gering, Nebraska at Gering High School. He began to pursue an apprenticeship as a power lineman shortly after graduating. Trenton devoted himself to his career and family. With hard work he completed his education and in turn became a well respected Journeyman Lineman.

While in high school Trent met the love of his life DeArby Anderson (Woodruff). She was the his true soulmate, and he made sure everyone knew it. They later went on to have two beautiful children; Aubrey and Ainzley. Aubrey and Ainzley were the light of Trent’s world. He was proud of his family and worked hard to prove it. Trent devoted his life to providing them with all the love and compassion one family could ask for. His family was his passion, and he loved them with all his heart. .

Trenton was also an amazing friend and did not know a stranger. With his belly laugh and constant smile it was easy for people to be drawn to him. Trent had a special place in his heart for his “little monster”. Ainzley always was able to bring out that belly laugh that everyone loved.

Trent had a strong passion for the Broncos and the Huskers. He had many hobbies; social events, BBQing, softball, and bowling. He had a true passion for skiing with his family and especially with Aubrey. He was very proud of her natural talent for the sports. Another highlight of Trent’s life was golfing with DeArby on long summer days. Trent also loved riding motorcycles with his dad. He always strived to be the best, and always had an extremely competitive nature about him. Although he was competitive he continued to always have positive sportsmanship about him. He was loved by many and all that knew him.

He loved his job as a lineman. Traveling to many different locations. He flew on a helicopter long line to repair towers in California, worked on lines in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. He repaired towers on the Niagara River above the falls and kept the lights on in Connecticut, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Trenton is survived by his wife, DeArby (Woodruff) Anderson daughters, Aubrey and Ainzley(Casper), mother Tammy(Scottsbluff, NE), father Tim (step mom Rita) (Gering, NE), sister Tiasha(Scottsbluff, NE) and her daughter Taryn, nephew, Gavin, and in-laws Chuck and Holly Woodruff(Douglas) along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Trent is preceded in death by his brother Tyrell and his grand-mother Margaret Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at Grace Chapel in Scottsbluff, NE, Saturday April 29, 2017 at 2:00PM. Pastor Bruce Peterson of Grace Chapel Church will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00AM to 8:00PM at Gering Memorial Chapel. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.