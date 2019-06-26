Trey Lynn Lacy, 26, Gering

Trey Lynn Lacy of Gering, NE passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 26 at Bryan Health Medical Center in Lincoln, NE as the result of a motorcycle accident. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. A brief reception will follow to allow friends and family to converse and share. Trey will be interred at the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in a private family ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Trey’s honor can be made in care of “The Trey Lacy Memorial Fund” operated by Western States Bank. These memorial funds will contribute to funeral expenses and then as a donation to the Shriner’s Hospital, a cause Trey was always very passionate about. Contributions can be mailed to 1425 10th St, Gering, NE 69341 or delivered in person to any Western States Bank location.

Trey was born January 10, 1993, in Scottsbluff. He lived most of his life in the Gering and Scottsbluff area having only recently moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. Trey was a graduate of Gering High School in 2011 and a former member of the Army National Guard where he served as a Specialist from January 2010 to January 2018 in the 1057th Transportation Company. He later served in the Military Honor Guard for funeral services for veterans.

Trey worked for many years in the cable and internet industry in the Panhandle, having recently changed industries to try his hand at sport craft manufacturing for Kawasaki in Lincoln. Whatever the industry, though, Trey loved to learn how things worked. From computers to cars he was always taking something apart to better understand what made it tick.

He loved to play pool with his grandmother, he ate everything with a healthy side of Tabasco, and he was amusingly proud of his collection of truly horrible puns. Trey was a stranger to no one, making a friend in every room he walked into, and often a life-long one. An avid lover of high-intensity experiences, Trey had a passion for snowboarding, slacklining, and motorcycles, and he passed on doing what he loved; twisting a throttle with the wind in his face.

Always giving more than he had, Trey had an enormous heart. It’s fitting that even in death, Trey’s generous spirit will bring life and hope to so many others through organ donation. The lives of six organ recipients have already been positively impacted, and hundreds more will benefit over time through tissue donation and the advances made in research and education that Trey has contributed to.

Trey is survived by a diverse and expansive network of family and friends.​