Troy Carlson, 51, North Platte

Troy Carlson, 51, of North Platte passed away Thursday afternoon, October 5, 2017 at his home.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the Berea Lutheran Church north of Chappell, Nebraska with Sister Ann Hall officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date at the Berea Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials in Troy’s name are suggested to the Colorado Cancer Research Program (1720 S Belaire St. #701 Denver, CO 80222)

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Carlson family.

Troy LeRoy Carlson was born on December 2, 1965 in Julesburg, Colorado to Mick and Marilyn (Smith) Carlson. He grew up in Chappell and attended school there. He graduated from Chappell High School in 1984.

After high school he went seismographing throughout the midwest and traveled. He then settled in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado working for Mitcheck Trucking. He then got a job at Grimm Construction in Littleton, Colorado.

On July 6, 2000 he married Deborah Callihan in Las Vegas, Nevada. They made their home in Littleton before moving back to the Chappell area where he worked at the Farmer’s elevator for 4 years. He then took a job with Union Pacific and they moved to North Platte. He worked for the rail road for 12 years.

Troy loved cars, car shows, building and rebuilding cars, farming, never missing a harvest, and his family, especially his grand babies. He will be fondly remembered his giving nature and his sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Deb of North Platte; son, Brandon and his wife, Heather Carlson of Charlotte, South Carolina; daughter, Heather Carlson of Hot Springs, South Dakota; son, TJ Wilkinson of Worland, Wyoming; 6 grandchildren; parents, Mick and Myrna Carlson of Chappell, Nebraska; sister, Chellee and husband, John Westerbuhr of Julesburg, Colorado; brothers, Rick Tagtmeyer of Chappell and Eugene Tagtmeyer of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; father-in-law, Bob and wife, Kathryn Callihan of Lake Mac, Nebraska; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, brother, Todd Carlson in 1987 and his uncle, Bob Smith.