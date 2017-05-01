Twila Jane (Wood) Robertus, 76, rural Torrington

Twila Jane (Wood) Robertus, age 76, passed away Friday April 28, 2017 in her home near Torrington, WY, surrounded by her family. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 4, 2017 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Torrington, with Father Ray Moss officiating. In keeping with her wishes, her remains were cremated and there will be no visitation. Memorials in her name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Twila was born February 28, 1941 to loving parents, Claude C. Wood and Isal (Sennett) Wilder in Kearney, NE. She grew up on the family ranch on the South Loup River where she developed a love for horses and animals. Twila’s passion for riding horses started at an early age when her family taught her and continued to grow throughout her life. During grade school, Twila rode her horse, Old Buddy, to school. She went on to attend high school in Broken Bow, where she lived with dear family friends, Albert and Helen Davis.

Twila attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO where she met the love of her life, her best friend, and future husband, Bob Robertus. They were married in Broken Bow, NE on October 2, 1960. Twila and Bob went on to raise four children and created a wonderful and fulfilling life together.

She enjoyed reading, riding, knitting, and spending time with her loved ones. Twila’s love for horses and animals were lifelong. She was a very loving individual; she cared deeply for her family and friends, and volunteered regularly at her church. Twila is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband Bob of Torrington, her children Susan (Randy) Neider of Caldwell, ID, Ceile (Tom) Fisher of Saratoga, WY, Scot Robertus of Ansley, NE and Vance Robertus of Ketchikan, AK; her sister Dotty (Bob) Reier of Lincoln, NE and six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Her parents preceded her in death.