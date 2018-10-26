Tyler Raymond Akers, 28, Gering

A Celebration of Life for Tyler Raymond Akers, age 28, of Gering, Nebraska, who died October 22,2018 at Regional West Medical Center will be held on November 10, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

He was born February 19, 1990 in Fort Collins Colorado to Sherri Akers and received his education in the Fort Collins, CO, Gering, and Minatare, NE school systems.

He had a passion for music, especially spending Christmas afternoons playing Pink Floyds’ “Wish You Were Here” on the guitar with his Uncle Frank. As a child, he enjoyed playing classical piano for various events at the church.

He loved all aspects of the restaurant industry; from providing excellent care as a server, to attending to guest and employee concerns as a member of the management team.

Survivors include: mother Sherri Akers; grandfather Frank (Ellen), uncles Frank (Traci) and Ron (Lori); aunts Wendy, Karen (David) and Mary (Ed); cousins Stevie (Brandon), Scott (Jessica), Cory, Shayna (Tim), David, Daniel (Devon), AJ (Jamie), Shaun (Cat), Jeremy, Chris (Deanna), Zach (Shalea), Jacob, Heather, Ashley (Josh) Matt and numerous second cousins.