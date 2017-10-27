Tyrone Louden Bozzetto was born August 27, 1995, to Micheal and Corina Bozzetto in Townsville, Queensland, Australia. He was busy from hour one. He was rolling over from his back to his tummy in the hospital. His nurses were highly impressed! He was always on the go and when he stopped he was sleeping. He kept the adults in his life on their toes. Young Tyrone enjoyed camping trips with his family. He loved being outside and hated having to go inside at the end of the day.

Tyrone was christened on January 21, 1996, in the Church of England in Townsville. His parents gave him a spiritual background.

In 1997 he was joined by a sister, Shania, whom he loved very much from the moment he saw her. She was his baby until she got older. He picked on her, showed her how to climb trees and loved to swim and play with her.

Ty loved to go fishing with anyone that would take him. He loved to go check the crab pots with his Uncle Jason. In general, Tyrone was the CUTEST and CHEEKIEST little boy ever.

In April 2001 he immigrated with his parents and sister to Oshkosh, NE, USA. Tyrone quickly won the hearts of all he met. That fall he started kindergarten under the watchful eye of Mrs. Wendland. That November there was a blizzard and so at the age of 6, Tyrone experienced his first snow. He went crazy.. Running barefoot out in it, laying down in it and of course throwing snowballs. However, he was not impressed by how cold it was.

His parent’s divorce caused some changes in his life including several moves. When his mom remarried, the family settled at a ranch just north of Hyannis, NE. At that time Tyrone started the 4th grade. He wasn’t the best student but with the help of wonderful teachers he learned to read and eventually actually enjoy reading. In the 5th grade he became a part of the Teammates program. His mentor was Linda Brown. They enjoyed many hours of fun. He was very sad when during his senior year she passed away. Ty was very relieved to have Lynell Stilwell step up to be there for him. Both of his mentors loved and supported him and he loved them

In 2008 when he was a 6th grader he became a big brother a second time when Kimberly was born. He was the best brother and hero to her. Sometimes he got annoyed with her but mostly he made time to be there for her and he loved to show her off. His sisters were close to him and he adored them with all his heart.

Tyrone enjoyed playing his trumpet in the school band, being a member of FFA and playing on the golf team. When he wasn’t at school or working he was home playing his games. He started out on the Play Station then moved onto Xbox, Xbox 360, and then interactive games. He had a huge passion for gaming and computers. Ty was also an animal whisperer of sorts. There wasn’t an animal that didn’t like him….including snakes.

During the summers he hayed for Monahan’s and worked for Sandhill Oil during the school year. Playing his games whenever he could. The first part of July 2014, Ty was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. This changed the course of his life drastically. He was no longer able to go into the Army like he had planned to do. So he started to do gaming videos and spent his free time honing his gaming skills. He graduated from Hyannis High School in May 2015. It was a huge achievement for him and he was truly happy to be done with school. Tyrone continued to work for Sandhill Oil after he graduated making his home in Hyannis. He liked his job and was content with who he was.

Ty peacefully left us on October 18, 2017, at the age of 22, joining in heaven his baby sister Ida Grace, Pop Larry Walters, Great-Grandmother Nona Bozzetto, Great-Grandpa Kenneth Tucker, Grandpa Ron Kleist, special cousins Jesse and Wyatt Baladez, and many additional loving angels.

Those who are blessed to have been a part of his life are his Mother Corina Kleist of Walden, CO; Father Micheal Bozzetto of Brandon, Qld, Australia; Sister Shania Bozzetto and niece Jane of Oshkosh, NE; Sister Kimberly Kleist of Walden, CO; Stepfather Kris Kleist of Chappell, NE; Grams Connie Walters of Oshkosh, NE; Grandparents Jack and Lynn Bozzetto of Home Hill, Qld, Australia; Grandma Linda Kleist of Ovid, CO and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members. He also counted his many friends as his family.

Memorials may be sent to the family to help cover funeral expenses in care of Corina Kleist, P.O. Box 192, Walden, CO 80480.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. MST.