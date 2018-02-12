Vera M. Kelley, 93, Kimball

Vera M. Kelley, 93, of Kimball, died at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff on Saturday, February 10, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 16, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimball with Father Sagar officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Father Vincent Parson officiating. Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Friends can visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Vera’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given to Kimball County Manor. The services for Vera have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Vera M. Kelley was born near Dixon, South Dakota on July 3, 1924, the daughter of Clark William and Mary Catherine (Gaughan) Smith. She attended school at St. Francis Mission in South Dakota. After moving to Scottsbluff, Nebraska she married Everett L. Kelley on September 7, 1942. Together they had 10 children. Vera was a homemaker most of her life, she raised her children with a lot of love and understanding. She had a wonderful laugh and a great sense of humor. She took a lot of teasing from her boys and they could always make her laugh. “You darn kids” she would say while still laughing and saying “You behave”. In the fall of 1964 they moved to Kimball, Nebraska. Together she and Everett owned and operated Kelley’s Café until 1974. Vera then became a Nurse’s Aide at the Kimball Hospital. She loved taking care of people and always had a heart of gold.

Vera is survived by her children Mary Ann Kelley of San Diego, CA., Jim (Shirley) Kelley of Cheyenne, WY., Gary (Marjorie) Kelley of Scottsbluff, NE., Jack (Dorann) Kelley of Longmont, CO., Nancy (Jerry) Magorian of Lincoln, NE., Mike (Deb) Kelley of Kimball, NE., Paul Kelley of Longmont, CO., Joe (Angela) Kelley of Lincoln, NE., and Vince (Laura) Kelley of Minatare, NE; brother George (Marilyn) Smith of Riverton, WY; sister Angela Wagner of Reno, NV and Pauline Smith of Lincoln, NE; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Katherine Joyce Kelley, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.